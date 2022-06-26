HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-27-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 27

DRAGON DATES – 5 – 6:30 p.m. Teens are invited for monthly virtual cook-a-long. This month, learn how to make vegetable stir fry. Register by 6/22 to receive the ingredients, free. Registration required. Presented by The Family Resource Network, Oneonta. Call Kristen at 607-432-0001 for info or visit familyrn.org/event/ts-dd-gardening-series-part-3-transplanting-and-beginning-our-gardens-outdoors/

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.