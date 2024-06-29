HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 30

BLOCK PARTY—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Cooperstown Pride Block Party.” Face-painting, DJ Raphael, visits from adorable baby goats, and more. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownpride.com/

FREE FISHING DAY – All day. Fish local waterways, no license necessary. All other regulations apply. Visit https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/learn-to-fish

LIBRARY—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Annual FoVL Summer Book Sale.” Last day. Held under the sidewalk tents on Fair Street side of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SPECIAL OLYMPICS—10 a.m. “2024 NY Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics.” Starts at The Clark Sports Center. Ends at Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. christoperkoepper@ongov.net or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownNYPolice

GALLERY—5 p.m. “Artist Talk: COLLAGE.” Exhibiting artists discuss their history, process, and the work in the show. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

