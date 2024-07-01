Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 2

Small Town Big Band
at Lakefront Park

CONCERT—6:30 p.m., food truck opens at 6. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series,” featuring the Small Town Big Band with the Cooperstown Children’s Choir performing at 6:15. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. (607)322-4068  or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-2/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.
(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Stone Quarry Trail, Norwich. Contact hike leader Loretta Brady at (917) 497-0446 or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/ 

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Boonville Lumberjacks. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

