HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-03-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 3

BOAT PARADE – 3 p.m. View annual ‘We Love Our Lake’ decorated boat parade this Independence Day weekend. This years theme is ‘Our Lake’s a Treasure’ and all boats are welcome. Meet at 3 mile point or join up on the way behind the Otsego Lake Association pontoon boat south along Otsego Lake’s West Shore. Concludes at Lake Front Park, Cooperstown. E-mail info@otsegolakeassociation.org or visit www.otsegolakeassociation.org

BAG SALE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bring a bag to fill with used books. Cost, $5/bag to support your local library. Cooperstown Village Library, Fair street side, Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ART EXHIBITION – Noon – 3 p.m. Visit exhibit ‘The Colors of Green & More’ featuring verdant paintings by Robert Sowers of people luxuriating in green parks based on photographs he took, and drawings by Lavern Kelly of rural activities from the 1940s. There will also be ceramic works by upstate artists like Marcie Schwartzman of Cooperstown. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

THEATER – 3&5 p.m. Enjoy 6 person production of ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ one of Shakespeares early works about 2 men who fall in love with the same woman and the hijinks that follow. It’s a story about the price of friendship, betrayal, finding true love, and the limitations of man’s best friend. Free admission, donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/two-gentlemen-of-verona/