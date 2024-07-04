Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 5

First Friday in Cherry Valley

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-8 p.m. “Shape/Form/Substance.” First Friday event. Show runs through 7/28. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

FIRST FRIDAY—6 p.m. “First Friday Open Mic.” Admission by donation. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

REGISTRATION—Last day to register for “Introduction to Weaving on a Barn Loom.” Fees apply. Presented by the Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association. Held 7/8 and 7/11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old School Wool and Weaving Center, 130 County Road 13A, South Otselic. earlyamericantextiletools@yahoo.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078046101528

TEEN BOOK CLUB—Group chooses a book to read and then discuss at the meeting on the third Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Free, snacks provided. This month, read “Rebel of the Sands.” Meet on 7/17 to discuss. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, broccoli and pineapple. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHILDREN—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Staff read age-appropriate books for children 18 months through age 7. Homeschoolers welcome. Themed take-home craft available. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Held Fridays through August. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Japanese Beetle Management” and “Aphid-Eating Insects.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout at the Library.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Learn a simple craft with art teacher Sonja Eklund. Small children might need a caregivers help. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bon fire. This week, featuring Jump The Shark. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Boonville Lumberjacks. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

FIREWORKS—Dusk. Launched by the Cooperstown Fire Department from Fairy Spring Park. Rain date 7/7. View from various public locations around Otsego Lake. Visit https://www.cooperstownfd.org/home

KICK-OFF—7:30 p.m. “Thursdays on the Village Green: The Syracuse Orchestra.” Live music, food, instrument petting zoo and more. Free, open to the public. The Village Green, 1 Broad Street, Hamilton. thursdaysonthevillagegreen@gmail.com or visit https://syracuseorchestra.org/event/summer-concert-hamilton/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Trouble in Mind” by Alice Childress, directed by Patricia Buckley. Harsh truths during rehearsals for a Broadway play threaten the employment the actors so desperately need. Free admission; donations accepted. Also showing 7/6. Matinee at 3 p.m. on 7/6. Final performance at 5 p.m. on 7/7. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/trouble-in-mind/

