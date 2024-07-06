HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 7

New York 121st Volunteer

Regiment in the Civil War

SUMMER SUNDAY—1-3 p.m. “2024 Summer Sunday Series: Civil War’s 121st NY Volunteer Regiment.” Presented by Frank Antonucci. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 287-7011 or visit https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/calendar/

CAR SHOW—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trophies, give-aways, food, music, more. All welcome; fees apply. Damashke Field, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085435517904

FARMERS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The Farmers’ Museum 76th Junior Livestock Show.” 160 youth handlers and 450 animals from a nine-county region come together to celebrate youth in agriculture. Continues 7/8 and 7/9. Iroquois Farm Showgrounds, 1659 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/07/09/the-farmers-museum-76th-junior-livestock-show

LECTURE—Noon and 2 p.m. Mark Twain Lectures on “The American Vandal Abroad.” Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-07-07/

OUTDOORS—2-5 p.m. “Queer Outdoors: Goodyear Lake Paddle.” Registration required. Portlandville Fishing Access Site, Portlandville. (607) 375-7280 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-portlandville-paddle

CONCERT FUNDRAISER—3 p.m., doors open at 2 p.m. “Christmas in July” concert and fundraiser for the movie, “A Cooperstown Christmas.” Performers include King Konye, Kathook the Band, and Dan Toth/Audio Riot. Tickets are $25.00; limited number are available. All ticket holders can register to be extras in the film, a Hallmark-like romantic comedy. The Lake House Restaurant & Lodge, 2521 County Hwy. 22, Richfield Springs. Tickets can be purchased at christmasinjulymoviefundraiser.ticketleap.com/christmas-in-july-concert-at-the-lake-house/.

LOCAL HISTORY—3 p.m. “Fly Creek Walking Tour: Rural Entrepreneurism.” Led by Dr. Cindy Falk, professor of material culture at the Cooperstown Graduate Program. Part of the Otsego 2000 Historic Preservation Series. Registration required; fees apply. Begin at The Fly Creek Grange, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/events/fly-creek-walking-tour

THEATRE—5 p.m. “Trouble in Mind” by Alice Childress, directed by Patricia Buckley. Harsh truths during rehearsals for a Broadway play threaten the employment the actors so desperately need. Free admission; donations accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/trouble-in-mind/

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Sing with Oneonta Kirtan.” Interfaith prayer and meditation practice through sacred song and music. Held each first Sunday. Yoga People Oneonta, 50 Dietz Street, Upstairs Suite L, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1570299106866182/

