HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-08-22

PREVIEW PARTY – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the 87th National Juried Art Exhibition featuring eclectic works curated by 2022 juror, Sarah McCoubrey from 12 states. Will be on show in all 3 galleries and will run through August 12. The Art Association will also be announcing the winner of the CAA Art Scholarship. Entertainment will include catering by Kay Pierro and music by Tim Iversen and Friends. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – 11 a.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing, masks required. First come, first serve, bring your pets vaccine certificate for the Vets reference. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org

OPEN HOUSE – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Learn about the Haudenosaunee who called this area home. Exhibit features an original Seneca log house and a reproduction Mohawk bark house with museum teachers on hand to answer questions and give insight into the enduring legacy of the Haudenosaunee and the changing landscape of Central New York. A guided tour will depart the museum kiosk at 2 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy 6 person production of ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ one of Shakespeare’s early works about 2 men who fall in love with the same woman and the hijinks that follow. It’s a story about the price of friendship, betrayal, finding true love, and the limitations of man’s best friend. Free admission, donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/two-gentlemen-of-verona/