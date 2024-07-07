HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 8

Kick-Off Music at Meadow Links

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links: The Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival.” Ruzich-Scranton duo performs jazz. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Route 27, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1646 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552201194074

YOUTH—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Canine Training Youth Camp.” Runs through 7/12. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle, Cobleskill. Visit https://web.cobleskill.edu/events/event/canine-training-camp/

YOUTH—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “STEAM 2.0.” Students entering 4th-7th grade are invited for a week-long immersive experience introducing them to the tenets of STEAM. Fees apply. Held 7/8 through 7/12. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/steam-2-0/2024-07-08/

FARMERS—9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The Farmers’ Museum 76th Junior Livestock Show.” 160 youth handlers and 450 animals from a nine-county region come together to celebrate youth in agriculture. Continues 7/9. Iroquois Farm Showgrounds, 1659 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/07/09/the-farmers-museum-76th-junior-livestock-show

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church of Gilbertsville, 166 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FOOD SERVICE—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Lunch Program for Kids!” Sandwiches, fruits, vegetables and milk from the National Summer Food Service Program. Held Monday through Friday through August 23. Two locations: Greater Plains Pool, 51 West End Avenue, Oneonta and Wilber Park Pool, Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/HCOCOTSEGO

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch with omelet, hash browns, sausage, muffin and fruit cups. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—2:30-6:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

TEEN ART—2:30-5 p.m. “Summer Art Program for Teens.” Teens explore fundamentals of art and writing with different instructors for 7 weeks. Registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta Art Studio, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/summer-arts-program-teens

SUMMER CONCERT—5:30 p.m. The Dirt Road Express. Free. Dinner available for purchase. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

DANCE—7 p.m. “Easy Line Dancing.” Low impact line dancing. Free. Held Mondays through September. Will move indoors if raining. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-5909.

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR