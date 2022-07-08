HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-09-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 9

OPEN HOUSE – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Learn about the Haudenosaunee who called this area home. Exhibit features an original Seneca log house and a reproduction Mohawk bark house with museum teachers on hand to answer questions and give insight into the enduring legacy of the Haudenosaunee and the changing landscape of Central New York. A guided tour will depart the museum kiosk at 2 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main st., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

MEET THE MAKERS – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop in new emporium to meet the makers behind their selection of locally sourced art, craft, food, & beverages. Will include samples, outdoor activities, demonstrations & more. Pickin’ Patch Emporium, 7487 St. Hwy. 7, Maryland. 607-638-6086 or visit www.facebook.com/ThePickinPatchEmporium/

AWE GOAT TOUR – 9:30 a.m. Join the Beekman boys for a morning tour of a collection of large scale murals depicting Dwarf Nigerian baby goats by the acclaimed artist John Cerney. Includes a hearty hike through Beekman farm finishing on Matrimony Hill. Registration required. Cost, $15/person. Beekman Farm, Sharon Springs. 888-801-1802 or visit beekman1802.com/collections/ticketed-events

INTERACTIVE THEATER – 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Children aged 5 – 12 (with an adult) are invited to help save the world from the ‘Dinosaur Invasion’ in this fun, interactive, outdoor theater experience. 10 children max. Cost, $10/person. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. 607-353-9503 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 1 p.m. Discuss popular children’s book ‘The Kid Who Only Hit Homers‘ with Dale and Duane Christopher, the sons of the late Matt Christopher. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/author-series-matt-christopher?date=0

FIREARM CLASS – 2 p.m. Learn the basics of personal and handgun safety, handgun fundamentals and operation, situational awareness and conflict avoidance, self-defense principles, legal use of force and the aftermath. Proper storage and carry options, and demonstrations. Classroom only. No live fire. Oneonta Sportsmens Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

WALKING TOUR – 2 p.m. Join former mayor Dr. John Nader for history tour through Oneonta’s 6th Ward. Will meet at the Boys and Girls Club. 70 River St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Enjoy performance by award winning Banjoist, fiddle player, and singer who specializes in the early folk music of Black Americans, James Blount. Indoor performance, space limited. Masks or social distancing required. Cost, $25/non-member at the door. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

BASEBALL MOVIE – 7 p.m. Enjoy screening of film ‘The Kid Who Only Hit Homers’ based on the popular childrens book of the same name by Matt Christopher. Followed by a short Q&A with the children of the late author Dale and Duane Christopher and also actor Alex Montero. Free, reservations required. Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/the-kid-who-only-hit-homers-screening?date=0

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy 6 person production of ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ one of Shakespeare’s early works about 2 men who fall in love with the same woman and the hijinks that follow. It’s a story about the price of friendship, betrayal, finding true love, and the limitations of man’s best friend. Free admission, donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/two-gentlemen-of-verona/

MOVIE NIGHT– 8:30 p.m. Bring the kids down to the park for an outdoor showing of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Come dressed as your favorite mermaid, merman, or aquaman and win a prize. Spring Park, Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/