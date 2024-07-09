HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Magic Show at Springfield Library

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “A Treasure Trove of Magic.” Educational magic show highlighting reading, history, science and more. Great for all ages. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

CHICKEN DINNER—Pre-order Brooks’ chicken dinner for pick-up Friday, July 12. Take-out only includes chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and a roll. $14/dinner. Held second Friday of each month through 10/11. Must pre-order by Wednesday of that week. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. baptistcooperstown@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100007376864302/

WALKING—7:30 a.m. “Walking Club.” Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

MOVIE—Noon to 2 p.m. “Rango.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of barbecue chicken, coleslaw, baked beans and frosted birthday cake. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

YOUTH—12:30-2:30 p.m. “Summer Crafternoon: Garden.” Children aged 5-12 explore their creativity in the galleries. Free admission; open to the public. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

CAREGIVING—12:30 p.m. Free presentation on Palliative and Pain Management by Jessica Weeden, director of Support Services at Helios Care. Free; open to all adults. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

PAINTING—2 p.m. “Adventures in the Dark: Glow in the Dark Canvas Painting.” Free to teens and tweens. Registration requested. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Held each Wednesday. On the lawn of the Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/3452391281648323/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

LIBRARY—6-7 p.m. “Chocolate Tasting Party.” Learn the history and celebrate International Chocolate Day. Registration required. NOT a nut-free event. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

POSTPONED TO 7/31/24 – CONCERT SERIES—6:30 p.m. “Off the Record.” Presented by the Laurens Summer Concert Series. Includes free “make your own sundae” ice cream social. Knapp Park, Main Street, Laurens. (607) 441-5431 or visit https://villageoflaurensny.gov/

LECTURE—7-8:30 p.m. “Be Informed Lecture: An EV Cross-Country Road Trip—Are We There Yet?” Registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-lecture-an-ev-cross-country-road-trip-are-we-there-yet

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

