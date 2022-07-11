HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 12

LAKEFRONT CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the 17th season of the Lakefront Concert Series. This week features Charlie and the Roomers performing a mix of soulful blues, swing, and New Orleans funk. New this year, the delicious Mella’s Wood Fired Pizza will be onsite for the hungry concertgoers. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-3/



LIVESTOCK SHOW – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 4-H youth present the animals they have been raising to show. Iroquois Farm Showgrounds, 1659 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 225 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/07/10/the-farmers-museum-74th-junior-livestock-show

GUIDED HIKE – 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join members of the Susquehanna Adirondack Mountain Club for a guided hike. Open to the public. Arnold Lake State Forest, Arnold Lake Road, Hartwick. 607-437-5734 or visit susqadk.org/outing-schedule/

GLASS MAKING – 10:30 – 5 p.m. Enjoy free demonstrations of glass making techniques every 45 minutes through out the day with segments like ‘You Design It; We Make It!’ ‘Don’t Try This At Home,’ and even at kids demonstration at 11:15. The mobile hotshop is presented by the Corning Museum of Glass. Held on the lawn at The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

TOUR – 4 – 5 p.m. The Corning Glass Makers of the mobile hot shop take guests ‘Beyond The Bench’ to explore the glass works of the exhibit ‘Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water’ and then to demonstrate how the pieces were made. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

SUPPORT GROUP – 5 – 7 p.m. All adults are invited to drop in for a grief support group facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss. This is a safe place to drop in and begin to understand the grief process, making sense of the strong emotions, and learning from other community members. Presented by Helios Care at First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support

GALLERY TOUR – 5:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for after-hours tour of exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Cost, $55/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

RABIES CLINIC – 6 – 8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination from Dr. Fassett for cats, dogs, ferrets. All cats and dogs are required to be vaccinated. Bring your pets vaccine certificate for them to receive a booster. Provided by Otsego County Department of Health, at Town Barn, Edmeston. 607-547-4230 or visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/health_department/index.php

WRITING GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Bring your notebooks, pens/pencils and be ready to share your writing in a supportive writing group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Enjoy a fun performance with the Cooperstown Community Band. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown.