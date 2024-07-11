HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 12

Preview the National Juried Art Exhibition

at the Cooperstown Art Association

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “89th Annual National Juried Art Exhibition Preview Party.” Open through 8/16. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

AUDUBON SOCIETY—9:30-11:30 a.m. “Craft Day.” Children aged 5+ learn about habitats and adaptations animals must make to live in them through crafts. Free; registration required. DOAS Sanctuary and Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur, Oneonta. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://doas.us/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by 15 minute Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

FOOD SERVICE—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Lunch Program for Kids.” Sandwiches, fruits, vegetables and milk from the National Summer Food Service Program. Held Monday through Friday, through August 23, at two locations: Greater Plains Pool, 51 West End Avenue, Oneonta; Wilber Park Pool, Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/HCOCOTSEGO

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast beef dinner, mashed potatoes, green beans and pears. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHILDREN—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Staff read age-appropriate books for children 18 months through age 7. Homeschoolers welcome. Themed take-home craft available. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Held Fridays through August. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout at the Library.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Feathers in a Notebook: An Ian O’Brien Memorial Show.” On view through 7/27. Camp for childen 6-13 held on 7/22. Walter Meade Gallery, Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7608 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/feathers-in-a-notebook/

OPENING RECEPTION—6-8 p.m. “Art Legacy Exhibition: A Journey Through Time.” Free. The Westwood (Lower Level), 167 Genesee Street, Utica. Visit https://www.4elementsstudio.org/a-journey-through-time–art-legacy-exhibition.html

POP-UP—6-9 p.m. “Vêsucré’s Funky Town Friday: Disco Vibes and Delicious Desserts This July!” The Autumn Café, 244 Main Street, Oneonta. (310) 621-0084 or visit https://vesucre.com/

AUTHOR TALK—6 p.m. “Blood Sweat Tears: The Power of Women+ on Trail” with author Bethany (Garretson) Adams. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Fun, social dance with the Otsego Dance Society. Music by Mandigo Blue, with Robby Poulette calling. Suggested donation, $10/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8164 or visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR