HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 13

‘Carnival of Sales’ in the

Village of Unadilla

YARD SALES—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Carnival of Sales.” Unadilla residents host yard sales throughout the village. Includes live music, food trucks and vendors on Main Street, Unadilla. Visit https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaCarnivalSales

DEADLINE—Last day to register. “Kids Art Camp.” Children aged 6-14 explore their artistic sides in fun and educational art classes. Held 1:30-4 p.m. July 15-19. Registration required. Fees apply. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

ART—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Plein Air Painting at Parslow Road Preserve.” Artists and aspiring artists invited. Fees apply. Parslow Road Preserve, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://otsegolandtrust.org/events/plein-air-painting-at-parslow-rd-preserve

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, 8498 State Route 7, Schenevus. Visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

PARK—9:30-11:30 a.m. Guided Hike of Sleeping Lion Trail. Weather permitting; meet at trail head. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Christmas in July.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

AUDUBON SOCIETY—11 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. “Butterfly Walk at Landis Arboretum.” Explore the 40-acre preserve with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Free; donations appreciated. Registration required. Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape road, Esperance. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://doas.us/

PRIDE—Noon. “Tender Gender: Queer/Trans Yoga.” No experience required; free. Mats and props provided. Yoga People of Oneonta, 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. (607) 437-2359 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride/

LECTURE—Noon and 2 p.m. Mark Twain Lectures on “The American Vandal Abroad.” Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-07-13/

BASEBALL AUTHOR—1 p.m. “Where The Seams Meet” by Patrick Holcomb. Presentation held virtually and in-person. Followed by book signing in the library atrium. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-where-seams-meet

BENEFIT—1 p.m. “Troopers vs. Firefighters Charity Softball Game.” Support youth sports and a student overseas trip. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 922-4881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfiredepartment

ART—3-5 p.m. “Blooming Art: July Spark.” With Susan Jones Kenyon. Fees apply. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MohicanFlowersCooperstown

PARK—3:30-5 p.m. Pompom Painting. Meet at the beach; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

CONCERT—4 p.m. Ulysses Quartet opens the Honest Brook Music Festival summer season. Fees apply. Honest Brook Road off Route 28 between Delhi and Meridale. (607) 746-3770 or visit http://hbmf.org/

EXHIBIT—5:30-7 p.m. “The Spirit in Me Sings: Luthier Thomas Lieber Explores Bob Dylan & the Creative Spirit.” Fees apply. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

POTLUCK DINNER—6:30 p.m. Tableware and drinks provided. Downstairs Fellowship Hall, Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1278543758/

OUTDOORS—6:30 p.m. “Family Olympics.” Gather a team and compete against other families in the water bucket relay, Olympic ring toss, discus throw and more. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Cherry Valley Variety Show.” A night of musical theater, jazz, and song with local artists and visiting guests. Fees Apply. The Star Theater, 41 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Lost Bayou Ramblers.” Fees apply. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/lost-bayou-ramblers/

COMEDY—8 p.m., doors open at 7. “Volcano: A Stand-Up Comedy.” Featuring Ben Miller. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Amsterdam Mohawks. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. New music by Otsego County composers, and more! Admission fee. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010. https://dunderberggallery.com/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR