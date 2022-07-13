HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-14-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 14

CONCERT SERIES – 7 p.m. Bring the kids, a chair and some blankets for fun evening featuring a performance by The Driftwoods. By the bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-0680 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec

AWE GOAT TOUR – 9:30 a.m. Join the Beekman boys for a morning tour of a collection of large scale murals depicting Dwarf Nigerian baby goats by the acclaimed artist John Cerney. Includes a hearty hike through Beekman farm finishing on Matrimony Hill. Registration required. Cost, $15/person. Beekman Farm, Sharon Springs. 888-801-1802 or visit beekman1802.com/collections/ticketed-events

GLASS MAKING – 10:30 – 5 p.m. Enjoy free demonstrations of glass making techniques every 45 minutes through out the day with segments like ‘You Design It; We Make It!’ ‘Don’t Try This At Home,’ and even at kids demonstration at 11:15. The mobile hotshop is presented by the Corning Museum of Glass. Held on the lawn at The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

TOUR – 4 – 5 p.m. The Corning Glass Makers of the mobile hot shop take guests ‘Beyond The Bench’ to explore the glass works of the exhibit ‘Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water’ and then to demonstrate how the pieces were made. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

GALLERY TOUR – 5:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for after-hours tour of exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Cost, $55/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

SHAKESPEARE – 7 p.m. Enjoy a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ the classic tale of tragic young love. Cost, $18/non-member. Glimmer Globe Theater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy 6 person production of ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ one of Shakespeares early works about 2 men who fall in love with the same woman and the hijinks that follow. It’s a story about the price of friendship, betrayal, finding true love, and the limitations of man’s best friend. Free admission, donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/two-gentlemen-of-verona/