HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 14

COMMUNITY DAY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Middlefield Community Day.” Vendors, food trucks, live music all day. Main event: Clyde Peeling Reptiland at 1 p.m., featuring snakes, gators and more. The Old Schoolhouse, 3698 County Highway 35, Middlefield. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/764019071861759

ART—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Plein Air Painting at Parslow Road Preserve.” Artists and aspiring artists invited. Fees apply. Parslow Road Preserve, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://otsegolandtrust.org/events/plein-air-painting-at-parslow-rd-preserve

LECTURE—Noon and 2 p.m. Mark Twain Lectures on “The American Vandal Abroad.” Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-07-14/

FIBER ART—1-3 p.m. “Flower Imprint Bandanas Workshop.” Fees apply. Also held 8/4. Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. (518) 605-9159 or visit https://www.hhfarmshop.com/store/c13/HulseHillFarmEvents

AGRICULTURE—1-3 p.m. “4-H Swine Showmanship Clinic.” Free. Pre-registration required. Show ring, Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill Street, Morris. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/06/13/4-h-swine-showmanship-clinic-otsego

SUMMER SUNDAY—1-3 p.m. “Tales from the Empire.” Presented by Tom Morgan. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 287-7011 or visit https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/calendar/

CONCERT—2-4 p.m. Benefit concert featuring John Kirck and Trish Miller performing old-time music. Free-will offering requested. Presented by the Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association at the North Pitcher Church, 1069 State Highway 26, North Pitcher. (315) 653-7490 or visit https://ovfish.org/upcomingevents.html

ART—2 p.m. “Art with Anna: Landscape Painting.” Free for teens and adults, materials provided. Registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

ROLLER DERBY—2:30 p.m. doors open at 1:30 p.m. “Hill City Rollers vs. Ladies Death & Derby Society.” Live music, raffles and more. Admission by donation. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. HillCityRollers@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/hillcityrollers

DINNER CONCERT—4 p.m. Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra violinists showcase their skills for Bastille Day. Benefit for the scholarship fund of the Horned Dorset Colony artist residency program. Start the evening with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed at 6 by the prix fixe dinner and concert. Fees apply. The Horned Dorset, 2000 State Route 8, Leonardsville. (315) 855-7898 or visit https://www.horneddorsetinn.com/

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

