HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-15-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 15

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Get your golden ticket to a world of pure imagination with the cast of ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ presented by Orpheus Theater. Cost, $15/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/



FROG-BIT FRIDAY – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Go wading to pull up the highly invasive European Frog-Bit and prevent it from spreading to the local waterways. Meeting instruction will be sent at a later date. Work site is Clarke Pond, Springfield. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/frog-bit-friday-2/



GLASS MAKING – 10:30 – 5 p.m. Enjoy free demonstrations of glass making techniques every 45 minutes through out the day with segments like ‘You Design It; We Make It!’ ‘Don’t Try This At Home,’ and even at kids demonstration at 11:15. The mobile hotshop is presented by the Corning Museum of Glass. Held on the lawn at The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org



LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/



TOUR – 4 – 5 p.m. The Corning Glass Makers of the mobile hot shop take guests ‘Beyond The Bench’ to explore the glass works of the exhibit ‘Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water’ and then to demonstrate how the pieces were made. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org



CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a Brooks chicken dinner on the 3rd Friday of each month.

Will include chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll all for $13/dinner plus convenience fee if paying by Paypal. Pre-order by Wednesday strongly encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com



FUNDRAISER – 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. Original theatrical production written and performed by the Mt. View Players in partnership with the Mt. View Wellness Center. Benefit is for the arts in Oneonta and gives people with disabilities the opportunity to be in Theater. Admission is by donation, $5 minimum. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-433-1714 ext. 201 or visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta



HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Albany Dutchmen. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.



THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy 6 person production of ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ one of Shakespeares early works about 2 men who fall in love with the same woman and the hijinks that follow. It’s a story about the price of friendship, betrayal, finding true love, and the limitations of man’s best friend. Free admission, donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/two-gentlemen-of-verona/