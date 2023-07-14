HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 15

BASS TOURNAMENT – 7 a.m. Richfield Springs Community Center Bass Tournament. Includes prizes for top three boats by total bag weight and heaviest lunker. Limit of three bass per boat. Also door prizes, 50/50 raffle, and anglers get free lunch after weigh-in at 1:30. Entry, $25/person. Held rain or shine. Canadarago Boat Launch, Richfield. (315) 858-3200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

LAKE CLEAN-UP—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Help remove debris from the shores and shallows of Otsego Lake. Held by the Otsego Lake Association. Drop-off at Three Mile Point, 6266 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit otsegolakeassociation.org

CARNIVAL—The Schenevus Fireman’s Carnival continues with a Chinese auction at 11 a.m. and a chicken barbeque at noon. The carnival parade begins at 6 p.m. and the Jason Wicks Band will play from 7:30-11 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/groups/809819789113664

PAINT THE POINT—Dawn to dusk. Plein Air Painting at Brookwood Gardens. Experienced and novice artists are invited to paint the gardens and learn from professional artist Lisbeth Firmin. Continental breakfast and boxed lunches provided. The public is invited to observe art in the making. Artist cost, $60. Brookwood Point, 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2366 or visit facebook.com/OtsegoLandTrust

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—7:30-11:30 a.m. Fly-In Pancake Breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, beverages. Cost, $9/adult to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, Route 166, Cooperstown.

FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats, hand-made crafts and more. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. 8498 Route 7, Schenevus.

NANCY DREW CONVENTION—9:30 a.m. “The History Behind the Mystery: The Real Secret of Mirror Bay” presented by Sleuths president Jennifer Fisher. Ballroom, Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

RUMMAGE SALE – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Heritage at the Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle, Oneonta.

ESTATE AUCTION—10 a.m. Items collected by several generations of the same family in unreserved auction. Held at the former Greenie’s Auto World, 2591 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 287-5320 or visit auctionzip.com/Listings/3818005.html

BEEKEEPING WORKSHOP—10 a.m. “Newbees” and experienced beekeepers are invited to visit the apiary of Walt Heinrich to learn to inspect a colony of bees, from keeping the smoker lit to recognizing a brood pattern, with hands-on experience guided by an experienced beekeeper. RSVP required to receive address. Schenevus. E-mail honeyChef3@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/leatherstockingbeekeeping/

ARTIST DEMONSTRATION—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Award winning Akwesasne artist Bruce Boots will be on hand throughout the day giving painting demonstrations. His works draw from Haudenosaunee stories and events, often with a playful twist. Included with price of admission. Amphitheater, Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

SPORTS PHOTOS – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Action Photo Clinic. Join experts on the lawn with bats and whiffle balls to practice sports and action photography with smartphone cameras. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org

OUTDOOR THEATRE—11 a.m. “Dinosaur Invasion” by Dandelion Stage. In this interactive experience, children will help save the world from time-traveling dinosaurs, unleashed in an evil plot to destroy the time-space continuum. Separate programs are scheduled for children ages 3-6, and ages 7-12. Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Presented by Oneonta World of Learning—to purchase tickets or for more information, (607) 353-9503 visit dandelionstage.com

EXHIBIT FINALE—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last chance to stop in and view “Star Power Painting,” featuring works by local artists Tracy Helgeson, Deborah Geurtze and Lilian Voorhees. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

PERIOD FARCE – Noon & 2 p.m. “Cox & Box: A Musical Comedy.” Presented by The Templeton Players. A silly musical farce in which a conniving landlord tricks Mr. Cox and Mr. Box into sharing the same apartment. How long can the scheme last? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

WEAVING WEEKEND—Noon-4 p.m. Join experienced weaver Tabitha Gilmore-Barnes for a two-day introductory tapestry weaving workshop. Participants will learn about basic weaving techniques, weaving tools and materials. Participants will receive a Harrisville Designs Lap Loom Kit to continue their practice. Cost, $125.00. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/weaving-weekend/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

LIVE MUSIC – 6:30-9:30 p.m. Grammy Award-winning David Oquendo and band perform Cuban music. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown.

MUSICAL – 7 p.m. “Buried Treasure: Uncovering the Songs of a Lifetime.” Musical storytellers Keith Torgan and Barbara Siesel present a funny and poignant modern cabaret that brings to light the hidden treasures of a lifetime. Tickets, $20 at the door. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/

HOME GAME—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. the Albany Dutchmen, featuring happy hour before the game from 5-6 p.m. Admission, $5/adult. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. The Poverty Hill Band. Enjoy old time songs and original tunes. Admission, $10. Windfall Dutch Barn, GPS location is 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (607) 263-5230 or visit windfalldutchbarn.com

MUSIC FESTIVAL—7:30 p.m. The Honest Brook Music Festival season opens with Chaeyoung Park, pianist, whose programs feature works ranging from the early French Baroque by Rameau, to Beethoven sonatas, to new music by living composers. Reservations for seating, $25/person. Honest Brook Music Festival, 1885 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. 607-746-3770 or visit hbmf.org

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Good People.” Single mom Margie Walsh seeks a job from old flame Mike, who left the neighborhood and became a doctor and realizes the power a secret from his past holds. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/good-people/

OPENING NIGHT—7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Festival presents “Romeo & Juliet” by Gounod. Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org