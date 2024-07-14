Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 15

Barnyard Saints Perform
at Pathfinder Village

SUMMER CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Barnyard Saints. Free. Dinner available for purchase. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

YOUTH—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Forensics Youth Day Camp.” Runs through 7/17. Fees apply. Registration required. SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle, Cobleskill. Visit https://web.cobleskill.edu/events/event/forensics-camp/

YOUTH—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Farm-to-Feast Culinary Youth Day Camp.” Runs through 7/19. Fees apply. Registration required. SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle, Cobleskill. Visit https://web.cobleskill.edu/events/event/farm-to-feast-culinary-camp/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

PARK—11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. “Learn to Swim this Summer at New York State Parks!” All ages welcome to build safety skills and confidence in the water. Also held 7/16, 7/18, 7/19 or 7/22, 7/23, 7/25 and 7/26. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheeseburger deluxe, macaroni salad, beets and no-bake cake. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

PHOTOGRAPHY—6-8 p.m. “3-Day Photography Workshop for Adults.” With instructor Kevin Gray. Fees apply. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links: The Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival.” Musical storytelling for the whole family by Green Golly and Her Golden Flute. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Route 27, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1646 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552201194074 

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

