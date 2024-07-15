HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 16

Children’s Author Presents

‘Murray’s First Plane Ride’

READING—10 a.m. “Murray’s First Plane Ride.” Presented and read by author Lori Sullivan. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike or bike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike/bike will be on the Stamford Rail Trail, Stamford. Contact hike leaders Jim and Tom Austin at (607) 437-5734 or visit https://susqadk.org/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Life Sized Games.” Recommended ages: 2-10. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. Hyde Hall Tour. Fees apply; carpooling available. Pre-registration required. Connections at Clark Sports Center. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

PARK—11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. “Learn to Swim this Summer at New York State Parks!” All ages welcome to build safety skills and confidence in the water. Also held 7/16, 7/18, 7/19 or 7/22, 7/23, 7/25 and 7/26. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is chicken cacciatore, rotini in sauce, Italian-blend vegetables and peaches. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

PARK—1-2:30 p.m. “Kayak Lessons.” Learn the basics with certified instructors. Bring water, sunscreen and dress comfortably. Kayaks, paddles and lifejackets provided or bring your own. Ages 16+ welcome. Pre-registration required. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

LIBRARY—1:30-2:30 p.m. “S.T.E.A.M at the Library: Ozobots Maze.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Magic Tree House Book Club.” Recommended ages 6-11. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONCERT—6:30 p.m., food truck opens at 6. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series.” Double Barreled. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. (607) 322-4068 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-2/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Utica Blue Sox. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

