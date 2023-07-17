HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 18

TALKING OPERA—7 p.m. Join Glimmerglass Festival Stage Director Brenna Corner for a discussion on “The Rip Van Winkles.” First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. E-mail guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or visit https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/

BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Schedule at RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. This week, explore Hunt’s Pond in South New Berlin with hike leader Ruth Schaeffer. (607) 988-7036 or visit https://susqadk.org/

GRIEF SUPPORT—10 a.m. Adult members of the community are invited to a safe, confidential place to understand the grieving process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members as facilitated by a trained staff member. Presented by Helios Care at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. jessica.weeden@helioscare.org or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

TUESDAY MARKET – Noon to 4 p.m. Local farmers and artisans, plus live music, every Tuesday afternoon through September. . Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit cooperstownfarmersmarket.org

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy baked chicken with mushroom gravy, rice, blended vegetables and pineapple. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

KIDS’ ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

TEEN DRAWING LESSONS—4-6 p.m. Learn drawing fundamentals and techniques each Tuesday and Thursday through 7/20. Sign-up for one or more classes. Part of the Summer Arts Program for Teens. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Pre-register at canoneonta.org/summer-arts-program-teens.

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun drop in sessions. Newspaper and charcoal provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 607-214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for this quiet time to work on their art with likeminded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

YOGA – 6:15-7 p.m. “Yoga on the Beach.” Bring a mat or a towel. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

LAKEFRONT CONCERT—6:30 p.m. Donna Tritico Band. High-energy funky blues, rock and soul that’s full of surprises. Lake Front Park Bandstand, Cooperstown.

office@cooperstownchamber.org or visit facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/