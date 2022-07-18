HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-19-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 19

GAME NIGHT – 6 – 8 p.m. Join the group to play fun strategy games like Settlers of Catan, Sorry, Battleship, and more. Adult and childrens game will be available so bring the whole family. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

GUIDED HIKE – 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join members of the Susquehanna Adirondack Mountain Club for a guided hike. Open to the public. SUNY Oneonta College Camp, College Camp Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-6024 or visit susqadk.org/outing-schedule/

SUPPORT GROUP – 10 a.m. All adults are invited to drop in for a grief support group facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss. This is a safe place to drop in and begin to understand the grief process, making sense of the strong emotions, and learning from other community members. Presented by Helios Care at St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support

LAKEFRONT CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the 17th season of the Lakefront Concert Series. This week features Panther Creek performing Cajun, zydeco, and Louisiana creole featuring the accordion and the fiddle. New this year, the delicious Mella’s Wood Fired Pizza will be onsite for the hungry concertgoers. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-3/