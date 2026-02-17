TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, February 18

Potluck and Presentation on

the Susquehanna Greenway

HIKING CLUB—7 p.m.; potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Presentation by Donna Vogler, chair of the Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway. Held at the monthly meeting of the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/meetings/

BABIES—9:30-11:30 a.m. Diaper Sale. Presented by Creekside Industries and The Arc Otsego. Held Third Wednesday of each month. Opportunities for Otsego, 3 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1478916294236095&set=a.161166709344400

OUTDOORS—9:30 a.m. “16th Annual DEC Free Ice Fishing Clinic.” Registration required. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Route 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1392824248914857?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-off everything except tagged jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday at the Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5, plus caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—10:15 a.m. “Storytime: Elephant and Piggie.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1356877566480034&set=pcb.1356877586480032

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483727939326&set=pcb.1275486154605750

YOUTH—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Winter Break Art Program.” Open to kids ages 8-17. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, green beans, stewed tomatoes, and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LIBRARY—Noon. “Slow Living Discussion Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1356877566480034&set=pcb.1356877586480032

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Fidget Rings or Suncatcher Workshop.” Make two wire wrapped fidget rings or a suncatcher. No experience required. Ages 10+. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/828341573539432/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=875687985091918&set=a.182156554445068

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

FOOD—3:30-5:15 p.m. “Soup’s On: Homemade Soup To Go.” No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. No deliveries or sit-down meal. Free; donations welcome. Continues each Wednesday through 3/25. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1180569320830299&set=a.507125181508053

DINNER—5-9 p.m. “International Night: Mardi Gras.” Exotic flavors from around the world. Fees apply. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

TAXES—5:30 p.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

CRAFT—6 p.m. “Craft Class: Paper Clay Bowls—Session 1 of 2.” Registration required. Continues at 6 p.m. on 2/25 or at 1 p.m. on 2/26. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=875687985091918&set=a.182156554445068

ART—6-7:30 p.m. “Art for Wellness Program.” Free program connecting creative expression with mindfulness practices. Free; open to the public. All materials/instruction provided. Held each Wednesday through 4/8. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/art-for-wellness-82hgp-g4ekm-tlmgf-7rzkd

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

