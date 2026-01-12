TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 13

Information Session with the

Office for the Aging

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 547-4232 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

WORKFORCE—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Diversity in the Workforce Mini-Series: Creating a Diverse Work Environment.” Fees apply; registration required. ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122160591110749882&set=a.122101419512749882

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the SUNY Delhi Education Center, 19692 State Highway 28, Delhi. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One-on-one friendly tech help. Held each Tuesday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken with gravy, stuffing, peas and peanut butter cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

ART TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: Fenimore’s Masterworks.” Free; suggested donation requested. Presented by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1788172351890549/1788172355223882?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SLOW FLOW YOGA—5 p.m. Presented by the SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center. Held Tuesdays through 2/24. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Campus, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122163078152749882&set=a.122101419512749882

NEW YEAR—5 p.m. “Vision Boards for 2026.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1327168819450909&set=a.557428266424972

