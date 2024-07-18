Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 19

Meet the Reptiles at Strawberry Hall

LIBRARY—Noon. “Interactive Reptile Program.” Presented by RepCo Wildlife Encounters interpreters. Petting allowed. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

HALL OF FAME—8 a.m. “Turn Two with Ozzie Smith and Hall of Fame Guests.” Fees apply; registration required. Plaque Gallery, Baseball Hall of Fame and Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. Visit https://baseballhall.org/news/inductions-adrian-beltre-todd-helton-jim-leyland-joe-mauer-hall-of-fame-weekend-2024

ARTISAN MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Jewelry, brooms, soap, books, fiber art, paintings, more. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

VOLUNTEER—9 a.m. to noon. “Community Volunteer Day: Garlic Harvest.” Unadilla Community Farm, 5937 County Highway 18, West Edmeston. Visit https://unadillacommunityfarm.org/community-volunteer-day-garlic-harvest/

RUMMAGE SALE—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kitchen gadgets, clothes, shoes, special items. Continues 7/20 and includes a pie sale. Mount Upton United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 110 Mount Upton Street, Mount Upton. Visit https://www.facebook.com/mountupton.umc.5

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. Yoga class followed by Reiki. All welcome. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/  

FOOD SERVICE—11-11:30 a.m. “FREE Lunch Program for Kids!” Sandwiches, fruits, vegetables and milk from the National Summer Food Service Program. Held Monday through Friday, through August 23, at two locations: Greater Plains Pool, 51 West End Avenue, Oneonta; Wilber Park Pool, Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta.  Visit https://www.facebook.com/HCOCOTSEGO

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

PARK—11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. “Learn to Swim this Summer at New York State Parks!” All ages welcome, to build safety skills and confidence. Also held 7/22, 7/23, 7/25 and 7/26. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic rolls and pudding parfait. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHILDREN—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Staff read age-appropriate books for children 18 months through age 7. Homeschoolers welcome. Themed take-home craft available. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Held Fridays through August. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter  

BASEBALL—1-2:30 p.m.; 3-4:30 p.m.; and 5-6:30 p.m. “MLB Play Ball Event.” Kids aged 5-12 learn the basics of the sport at its most basic level and how it’s a positive outlet for physical activity, fun with friends, and more. Free; registration required. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. Visit https://baseballhall.org/news/inductions-adrian-beltre-todd-helton-jim-leyland-joe-mauer-hall-of-fame-weekend-2024

HIKE—1-3 p.m. “Family Nature Walk: Texas Schoolhouse State Forest.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association at the Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, 734 Jones Road, New Lisbon. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/family-nature-walk-texas-schoolhouse-state-forest

BASEBALL AUTHOR—1 p.m. “The Right Thing To Do: The Joe Mauer Story,” by Joe Schmit. Presentation held virtually and in-person. Followed by author signing in the library atrium. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-right-thing-do-joe-mauer-story

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CONCERT—2-4 p.m. “Joe & Joann Duo.” Music of the 50s-80s and homegrown alternative folk. Fees apply; open to the public. Oneonta Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Route 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066731630000

BLOOD DRIVE—2:30-6:30 p.m. American Legion Post 616, 13 Lake Street, Richfield Springs. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

DINOSAURS—2 p.m. “Bones! Bones! Bones!” Build with giant foam dino-bones. Rain or shine. Free for kids; registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Learn a simple craft with art teacher Sonja Eklund. Small children might need a caregiver’s help. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus  

DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. “Roast Pork Dinner.” Open to the public; fees apply. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/448189265209363/

POP-UP—5-9 p.m. “Vêsucré’s Funky Town Friday: Disco Vibes and Delicious Desserts This July!” In partnership with Oneonta’s Downtown Renaissance. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. (310) 621-0084 or visit https://vesucre.com/

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Fridays.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bon fire. This week featuring the Nate Gross Band. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Musician as Composer as Musician” by Khari Joyner, cello. Old School Baptist Church, Intersection of State Route 36 and Cartwright Road, Denver. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/khari-joyner/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. Disney’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” Father and son Marlin and Nemo overcome their fears on a journey to be reunited, with the help of the friends they meet on the way. Also showing 7/20 with a matinee at 3 p.m. on 7/21. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

SPORTS—Dusk. “Shoot for the Moon.” Featuring black lights, concessions and more. Milford Fish & Game Club, 432 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 322-6118 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=10005727793644347-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=twelfth&post_type=class

