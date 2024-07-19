Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 20

Parade of Legends

PARADE—6 p.m. “Hall of Fame Parade of Legends.” 2024 Hall of Fame inductees ride down Main Street to a private reception at the Baseball Hall of Fame. Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://baseballhall.org/news/inductions-adrian-beltre-todd-helton-jim-leyland-joe-mauer-hall-of-fame-weekend-2024

FISHING—7 a.m. to 1 p.m. registration starts at 5:30 a.m. “RSCC Annual Bass Tournament.” Fees apply. Canadarago Boat Launch, 135 Dennison Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—7:30-11:30 a.m. Fly-in Pancake Breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. $9/adult to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Route 166, Cooperstown. 

ARTISAN MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jewelry, brooms, soap, books, fiber art, paintings, more. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

BASEBALL—9-10:30 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. “MLB Play Ball Event.” Kids aged 5-12 learn the basics of the sport at its most basic level and how it’s a positive outlet for physical activity, fun with friends, and more. Free; registration required. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. Visit https://baseballhall.org/news/inductions-adrian-beltre-todd-helton-jim-leyland-joe-mauer-hall-of-fame-weekend-2024

RUMMAGE SALE—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kitchen gadgets, clothes, shoes, special items and pie sale. Mt. Upton United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 110 Mt. Upton Street, Mount Upton. Visit https://www.facebook.com/mountupton.umc.5

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/ 

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, 8498 State Route 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

HIKE—9:30-11:30 a.m. “Sleeping Lion Trail Hike.” Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the trail head; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

RUMMAGE SALE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Includes $1.00 bag sale at 1 p.m. Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle, Oneonta.

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall-Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Artist Demonstration: Metalsmithing and Steel Sculpture with Margaret Jacobs.”  Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howe’s Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

CARNIVAL—11 a.m. to 11 p.m. “Schenevus Fireman’s Carnival.” Support local first responders. Auction at 11 a.m., chicken BBQ at noon, parade at 6 p.m., live music by Off the Record from 7-11 p.m. and more. Free admission. Borst Field, Schenevus. Visit https://allevents.in/schenevus/schenevus-fireman;s-carnival/200026725945424

SUPPORT GROUP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Delhi-Oneonta MS Support Group.” Online meeting for the people/family/friends of people with MS. To participate, e-mail Mona Sen at monasen27@gmail.com

MUSEUM—11 a.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

LECTURE—Noon and 2 p.m. Mark Twain Lectures on “The American Vandal Abroad.” Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-07-20/

KIDS’ ACTIVITY—12:30-2:30 p.m. “Soccer Ball Tic Tac Toe.” Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet in the main campground; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

PRIDE—2 p.m. “Ice Cream Social and Volunteer Appreciation” with Otsego Pride Alliance at 1 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride/

PRESENTATION—2 p.m. “Toddsville Crypt Restoration.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Kinney-Memorial-Library-100064331334318/

ART WORKSHOP—2-5 p.m. “Process Art Workshop: Processing Raw Clay and Hand Building Clay Forms.” Presented in partnership with a Native interpreter and includes a gathering, teatime, story sharing and communal participation. No experience necessary. $25/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

HALL OF FAME—3 p.m. “Awards Presentation.” Fees apply; registration required. Alice Busch Opera Theater, The Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://baseballhall.org/news/inductions-adrian-beltre-todd-helton-jim-leyland-joe-mauer-hall-of-fame-weekend-2024

KIDS’ ACTIVITY—3:30-5 p.m. “Chalk the Walk.” Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet in the main campground; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

CONCERT—4 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival presents cellist James Baik and pianist Albert Cano Smit. Fees apply. Honest Brook Road off Route 28 between Delhi and Meridale. (607) 746-3770 or visit http://hbmf.org/

OUTDOORS—6 p.m. “Bingo, Bonfire, and S’mores.” Free. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark/events

CONCERT—7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Empire Wild in Concert.” Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

MUSIC—7 p.m.”Sun Ra Arkestra” a pioneer of Afro-futurism. Fees apply. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/performances

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Boonville Lumberjacks. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Finding Nemo, Jr!” Fees apply. Also performed at 3 p.m. on 7/21. Presented by Orpheus Theatre at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=twelfth&post_type=class

