HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 21

CONTRADANCE—7:30 p.m. Enjoy a fun evening in Hyde Hall’s newly renovated wood barn. $10 at the door. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown, (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/events-2/

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30-6:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

BASEBALL—8-11 a.m. “Play Ball” with Ozzie Smith and other Hall of Famers to kick off Hall of Fame weekend. Fundraiser for the educational programs of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown.

CRAFTY FRIDAY – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paint a Mug. Free, all ages, while supplies last. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SIGNINGS – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Former Major League Baseball player Jack Clark, aka “The Ripper,” will be available for autographs and photos daily during Hall of Fame Weekend. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/jack-clark-signings-at-willis-monie-books/

FOOD SERVICE – Noon to 1 p.m. Children through age 18 receive free food. Activities include a bookmobile, games, more. Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

AUTOGRAPHS – Noon to 5 p.m. Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in-person autograph event featuring 40+ guests, including David Ortiz, Randy Johnson, Chipper Jones and more. Tickets on sale now. Hall of Fame Signings, 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 269-7567 or visit https://halloffamesignings.com/

RIBBON CUTTING – Noon to 2 p.m. Information Systems Division celebrates 35th anniversary. ISD, 98 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-7090 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ISDInformationSystemsDivision/?ref=embed_page

AUTHOR SERIES—1-2 p.m. “Daybreak at Chavez Ravine: Fernandomania and the Remaking of the Los Angeles Dodgers” by Erik Sherman. Learn about the arrival of Fernando Valenzuela to the Major Leagues in 1981 and his influence on LA Dodgers history after controversial beginnings. Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/author-series-erik-sherman-2023

SIGNING – 2-4 p.m. Baseball author Erik Sherman available to sign memorabilia. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks/

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Join a museum educator to learn the rich history of the Otsego Region, explore the Otsego Lake shoreline, learn about the early inhabitants of this area and visit the reproduction Mohawk Bark House and the Seneca Long House. Included with museum admission. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

SIGNING – 4-6 p.m. Baseball author Chris Donelly available to sign memorabilia. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks/

TRAIN RIDES – 6:30 p.m. Ride the Richfield Springs Scenic Railway through beautiful park. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969.

HOME GAME—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. the Saugerties Stallions, featuring happy hour before the game from 5-6 p.m. Admission, $5/adult. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, enjoy bluegrass performed by The Old Man. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

DANCE—7:30 p.m. A Palo Seco Flamenco presents an evening to feast the eyes and ears in dance and music. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/a-palo-seco-flamenco/