HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 21

Sunday Afternoon Music

with Glimmerglass Festival Musicians

MUSIC—3 p.m. “Music for a Sunday Afternoon” featuring Sasha Margolies and Michael Leopold of The Glimmerglass Festival, performing music of 17th-century Italy and more. Fees apply. The Star Theatre, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/

FUNDRAISER —8:15 a.m. registration from 7-8 a.m. “22nd Annual RSCC ‘Sundae’ Run and Walk.” Fees apply; make your own sundae free to all. Pavilion, American Legion Post 616, 13 Lake Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

ARTISAN MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jewelry, brooms, soap, books, fiber art, paintings, more. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Artist Demonstration: Metalsmithing and Steel Sculpture with Margaret Jacobs.” Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howe’s Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

LECTURE—Noon and 2 p.m. Mark Twain Lectures on “The American Vandal Abroad.” Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-07-21/

SOCIAL—1-3 p.m. “Ice Cream Social.” Games, music and ice cream. Fees apply. Presented by the Oneonta World of Learning at Fortin Park, Oneonta. (607) 431-8543 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

SUMMER SUNDAY—1-3 p.m. “Central New York Fair.” Presented by Wayne Wright. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 287-7011 or visit https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/calendar/

INDUCTION—1:30 p.m. National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Welcome the Class of 2024 to the Hall of Fame. On the lawn at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (888) 425-5633 or visit https://baseballhall.org/

CONCERT—3 p.m. Friends of Music of Stamford presents “The Olivia Chindamo Trio,” a Julliard jazz ensemble. Admission by donation. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit www.friendsmusic.org

THEATRE—3 p.m. “Finding Nemo, Jr!” Fees apply. Presented by Orpheus Theatre at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

ARTIST TALK—5 p.m. Join the artists of “Shape/Form/Substance” as they discuss their current works and processes. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

DANCE—5-8 p.m. “Ecstatic Dance Oneonta.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “Dog (and Cat) Days of Summer Bingo!” Prizes, raffles and fun to support Super Heroes Humane Society. Donations appreciated. Minimum food and drink purchase to participate. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

FIREWORKS—9 p.m. Over Otsego Lake. Originating from Fairy Spring Park, Cooperstown. Visit https://baseballhall.org/news/inductions-adrian-beltre-todd-helton-jim-leyland-joe-mauer-hall-of-fame-weekend-2024othillspac.org/or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=twelfth&post_type=class

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR