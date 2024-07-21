HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 22

Monkey & The Crowbar

Perform at Pathfinder Village

SUMMER CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Monkey & The Crowbar. Free. Dinner available for purchase. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown Village Board members to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

YOUTH—9 a.m. “Camp Feathers in a Notebook.” Children aged 6-13 spend the day outside exploring the nature of art. Inspired by the exhibit “Feathers in a Notebook,” by Ian O’Brien. Fees apply; registration required. Held 7/22 through 7/26. Presented by the Roxbury Arts Center at Kirkside Park, Roxbury. Visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/camp-feathers-in-a-notebook/

YOUTH—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “STEAM 2.0” Students entering 4th-7th grade are invited for this week-long immersive experience introducing them to the tenets of STEAM. Fees apply. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/steam-2-0-2/2024-07-22/

LITERARY WORKSHOP—9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Octopuses & Squids & Their Friends.” Children aged 6-14 learn about mysterious ocean creatures, read/write poetry, make ocean dioramas, more. Fees apply, registration required. Continues through 7/26. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church Street, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit https://brighthillpress.org/event/summer-2-octopuses-squids-their-friends/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

HALL OF FAME—10:30 a.m. “Legends of the Game Roundtable.” With the Induction Class of 2024. Members only; fees apply. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. Visit https://baseballhall.org/news/inductions-adrian-beltre-todd-helton-jim-leyland-joe-mauer-hall-of-fame-weekend-2024

PARK—11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. “Learn to Swim this Summer at New York State Parks!” All ages welcome, to build safety skills and confidence. Also held 7/23, 7/25 and 7/26. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of hamburger cabbage casserole, three bean salad, apple sauce and mandarin oranges. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. “Free Rabies Clinics.” Bring your pet’s previous rabies certificate to receive the 3-year booster. First come, first served. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

GARDEN—4-6 p.m. “CCE Evening Programs in the Garden: All-American Selections Demonstration Garden Open House.” Demonstration Garden, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links: The Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival.” Sta Brigida-Gonzalez on classical piano and flute. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Route 27, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1646 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552201194074

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

