HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 23

Historical Marker to be Unveiled

ONEONTA HISTORY—2 p.m. Historical Marker Unveiling for Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Homer Folks State Forest, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Peggy Palmer at (607) 432-6024 or visit https://susqadk.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 County Route 16, Garrattsville. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Drumming with Suzanne.” Meet in the front lobby. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Assist staff with the unloading of deliveries of food and other items for families in need. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or visit https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

PARK—11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. “Learn to Swim this Summer at New York State Parks.” All ages welcome, to build safety skills and confidence in the water. Also held 7/25 and 7/26. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and chocolate chip cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

CRAFTS—1 p.m. “Adult Summer Crafts: Papermaking Workshop.” Registration required; donations appreciated. Be prepared for mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LIBRARY—1:30-2:30 p.m. “S.T.E.A.M at the Library: Explosive Chalk.” Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Magic Tree House Book Club.” Recommended ages 6-11. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Glass” exhibit opens for viewing (final exhibit of the season). The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CONSERVATION—6 p.m. “Invaders From…Earth?” Otsego County Conservation Association discusses invasive species, what they are, where they come from, why they’re a problem and what we can do to help. Free; registration recommended. 3rd floor community room, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic. Dogs, cats and ferrets. Previous vaccination certificate required to receive the three-year booster. Morris Fire Department, 117 East Main Street, Morris. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food truck opens at 6. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series,” featuring Scattered Flurries. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. (607) 322-4068 or visit https://www.thisiscooperstown.com/listing/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series/848/y Diamond Dawgs. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

