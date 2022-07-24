HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-25-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 25

CONCERT FEST – 7 p.m. Enjoy the Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival. This week is a performance by the Hartwick College Jazz Trio. Free. Rain or Shine. Meadowlinks Golf Course, 476 Co. Rd. 27, Richfield Springs. 315-858-1646 or visit www.meadowlinks.com/#5_News-and-Events

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/