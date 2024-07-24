HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 25

Child’s Play with the Library

KIDS’ ACTIVITY—10 a.m. “Play” Stations with the Village Library of Cooperstown. Recommended ages 5-8. Held at Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 County Route 26, Fly Creek. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise Class. Designed for seniors, but all welcome. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff shares stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Summer Story Time.” All ages welcome. Held Thursdays through 8/29. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Gilbertsville-Free-Library-100089345194772/

PARK—11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. “Learn to Swim this Summer at New York State Parks.” All ages welcome, to build safety skills and confidence in the water. Also held 7/26. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is tuna salad cold plate, pasta salad, cottage cheese and pudding. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

BASEBALL AUTHOR—1 p.m. “Ballpark Mysteries #20: Satchel’s Stolen Strike” by David Kelly. Presentation held virtually and in-person. Followed by book signing in the library atrium. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-satchels-stolen-strike

KIDS’ ACTIVITY—2-4 p.m. “Papermaking Workshop.” For ages 9-15. Parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 12. Registration not required. Be prepared for mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 16-18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

CONCERT—5:15 p.m. “After Work Entertainment in Downtown Oneonta.” Featuring the Jason Wicks Band. Free. Held Thursdays through 8/29. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (719) 246-5593 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontadowntownrenaissance

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Requested online attendees sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at The Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

THEATER—7-9 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Fees apply. Performed Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/15. Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=twelfth&post_type=class

CONCERT—7-9 p.m. “Cooperstown Summer Music Festival: Caroga Arts Ensemble—American Journeys.” Fees apply. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Oneonta Summer Concert Series: The Driftwoods.” Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec

CONCERT—7 p.m.; children’s activities start at 5 p.m. “Thursdays on the Village Green,” featuring BSG, a 90s emo and grunge cover band. Live music, food, face painting, ice cream and more. The Village Green, 1 Broad Street, Hamilton. thursdaysonthevillagegreen@gmail.com or visit https://www.thursdaysonthevillagegreen.com/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “NBT Thursday Concert Series.” The James Hunter Six visit from England with their unique soul sound. Free. Presented by the Chenango Blues Association at East Park in downtown Norwich. Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org

