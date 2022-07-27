HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-27-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

GAME NIGHT – 6 p.m. Bring the friends and the family for fun night of board games on the library porch. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St., Otego. 607-988-6661 or visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) grant program for a women focused online job fair. Free. Presented by The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison & Oneida, Chenango, Delaware & Otsego. Visit www.working-solutions.org/events/eventdetail/451/-/wanto-virtual-job-fair

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

CRAFTERNOON – Noon – 3 p.m. Children aged 5 – 12 are invited to practice their creativity in the museum. The theme for this week is ‘Masks.’ All supplies will be provided. Snacks are available. Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4480 or visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

TALES OF THE CREEK – 1 – 3 p.m. Children are invited to explore Oneonta Creek with OCCA to collect creatures that live there, learn how they survive the water environment, and make their own field guide. Registration not required. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Meet at lower Wilber Park, Wilber Park Dr., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

CONCERT SERIES – 6:30 p.m. Laurens Summer Concert Series presents Rickety Fence at the Gazebo in Knapp Park. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets as seating is limited. Knapp Park, Main St., Laurens. 607-441-5431.

SHAKESPEARE – 7 p.m. Enjoy a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ the classic tale of tragic young love. Cost, $18/non-member. Glimmer Globe Theater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org