HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 27

Lauren’s Community Day

COMMUNITY—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lauren’s Community Day, featuring the Bubble circus, Utica Zoo live animal booth, Laurens Fire House open house, more. Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 441-5431 or visit https://villageoflaurensny.gov/

BASKETBALL—All day. “Blend-A-Rama.” Outdoor 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament. All welcome. Spectators encouraged. Fees apply for team entry. Includes vendors, DJ and various contests. Continues 7/28. Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-8444 or visit https://www.blendos.org/blend-a-rama-tournament

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field off State Highway 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

WALK—9:30 a.m. “Sleeping Lion Trail Hike.” Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the trail head; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—10 a.m. Hands-on welding and steel sculpture workshop with metalsmith Margaret Jacobs. Pre-registration required. 3-hours; items created will be incorporated into a finished sculpture to be revealed at a later date. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howe’s Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Large Type Book Selection Committee.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PARK—Noon to 4 p.m. “Pirate Weekend: Life’s a Beach.” Boat building activity followed by a race, sand castle contest and much more. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark/events

LECTURE—Noon and 2 p.m. Mark Twain Lectures on “The American Vandal Abroad.” Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-07-27/

CAR SHOW—Noon to 4 p.m. “7th Annual Antique Car Show Cruise-In.” Free admission. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 774-0134 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/home.html

WALK—12:30 p.m. “Christmas Crafts.” Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet in the main campground; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

MUSIC ON MAIN—1:30-2 p.m. Eric Robinson. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/calendar-of-events/

OPEN HOUSE—2-4 p.m. “Loco7 Dance Puppet Theatre Open House.” Live performances, interactive shadow puppet workshops, meet and greet with the artists, and children’s workshops. Free and open to the public. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. 607-326-7608 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/loco7-dance-puppet-theatre-open-house/

WALK—2:30 p.m. “Cookie Decorating.” Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet in the main campground; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

OUTDOORS—6 p.m. “Bingo, Bonfire, and S’mores.” Free. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Poetry Open Mic Night.” Share poetry, sonnets, haiku and more while connecting with fellow poets. Free to audiences. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Click Your Heels Three Times, Ulysses.” Fees apply. The Visionary Stage for New and Explorative Art, 2381 State Highway 205, Mount Vision. Visit https://www.upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Calpulli Mexican Dance Company.” Narrative-based stories portrayed through movement, sound and costume. Free admission; donations appreciated. Also showing 7/28 at 5 p.m. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/trouble-in-mind/

