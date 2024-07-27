HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 28

Gilbertsville Hullabaloo

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “2nd Hullabaloo.” Craft fair, baby goats, live music, kids’ games and more. Olde Stonehouse Emporium, 128 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2982 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Olde-Stone-House-Emporium-100076141927921/

BASKETBALL—All day. “Blend-A-Rama.” Outdoor 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament. All welcome. Spectators encouraged. Fees apply for team entry. Includes vendors, DJ and various contests. Continues 7/28. Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-8444 or visit https://www.blendos.org/blend-a-rama-tournament

GARDEN TOUR—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Support Rotary youth programs for Unatego students. Fees apply. Pick up a map from a Rotary member or select Unadilla businesses. Village of Unadilla. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/gilbertsvilleny

POLLINATORS—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “The Buzz About Honeybees.” Free; open to the public. Presented by the Cullman Summer Series at American Legion Post 183, 22 Union Street, Sidney. (607) 563 7529 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/968803281427065

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Investigating Intuition.” Presented by Magic Mountain Healing Studio. Fees apply. Hulse Hill Farm Shop, 5928 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. (518) 605-9159.

LECTURE—Noon and 2 p.m. Mark Twain Lectures on “The American Vandal Abroad.” Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-07-28/

SUMMER SUNDAY—1-3 p.m. “Native Plants: Gardening WITH Nature.” Presented by Connie Tedesco. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 287-7011 or visit https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/calendar/

NATURE WALK—2-4 p.m. “Late July Mushroom Walk.” Learn local mushrooms. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Meet on Vibbard Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/late-july-mushroom-walk

CONCERT—2-4 p.m. Benefit concert featuring Smyrna Citizens Band. Free-will offering requested. Presented by the Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association at the Georgetown Firemen’s’ Field, Georgetown. (315) 653-7490 or visit https://ovfish.org/upcomingevents.html

DINING—3 p.m. Church BBQ. Bring a chair and a dish to share and enjoy an afternoon at the lake. Presented by Main Street Baptist Church of Oneonta at the Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-5712 or visit https://msbchurch.org/events/church-bbq-3/

THEATRE—5 p.m. “Calpulli Mexican Dance Company.” Narrative-based stories portrayed through movement, sound and costume. Free admission; donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/trouble-in-mind/

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

