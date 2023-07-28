HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 29

TRAIN RIDES—1 p.m. Nature discovery and appreciation on the “Mink Creek Local” over railway bridges and into the “Great Cedar Swamp.” Learn the history of the local railway built in 1868. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

LAURENS COMMUNITY DAY – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring yard sales throughout the village, Bubblemania at 11 a.m., make your own sundaes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Utica Zoomobile from noon to 2 p.m., fire department and EMS open house, lottery board raffle, more. Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 441-5431 or e-mail laurensvillageclerk@stny.rr.com

FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. SUNY Cobleskill Carriage House Café and General Store, 126 Schoharie Parkway North, Cobleskill.

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats, hand-made crafts, more. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

CAR SHOW—10 a.m. 3rd Annual Upstate Showdown featuring cars, food, music, more. Free admission for spectators. Vehicle entry, $10. Drogen Electric Supply, 244 River Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.thisiscooperstown.com/events?imgoing-event=3rd-annual-upstate-showdown-648b8efc9f66aa05bda9a086

EXHIBITION—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,” featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Free admission. Also open daily by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

SPORTS PHOTOS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Action Photo Clinic. Join exhibition experts on the lawn to practice sports and action photography with smartphone cameras. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org

OUTDOOR THEATRE—11 a.m. “Dinosaur Invasion” by Dandelion Stage. In this interactive experience, children will help save the world from time-traveling dinosaurs, unleashed in an evil plot to destroy the time-space continuum. Separate programs are scheduled for children ages 3-6, and ages 7-12. Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Presented by Oneonta World of Learning—to purchase tickets or for more information, (607) 353-9503 visit dandelionstage.com

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “A Good Night’s Rest,” presented by The Templeton Players. Mr. Snobbington desperately needs to sleep but the neighbor is making a ruckus after being locked out. What to do but invite them in, if only he will quiet down. What could possibly go wrong? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

CRUISE-IN CAR SHOW—Noon-4 p.m. Enjoy spectacular antique car show. Includes 50/50 raffle, vendors, & refreshments. Admission is free. Register your car to show for $10. Windfall Dutch Barn, GPS location is 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (607) 263-5230 or visit windfalldutchbarn.com

TRAIN ROBBERY—Noon. Action-packed ride featuring shootouts, period costumes and fun for the whole family. Tickets, $25/adult. Reservations required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit lrhs.com

ARTS FESTIVAL – 1:30-6 p.m. “Headwaters Music + Arts Festival.” Free celebration of music, art and community. Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://www.facebook.com/headwatersartscenter/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

HOME GAME—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. the Watertown Rapids, featuring happy hour before the game from 5-6 p.m. Admission, $5/adult. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com

CABARET—7 p.m. “Save the Date: Musical Theatre Cabaret.” Fun evening of “musical matrimony” features talented local artists accompanied by Dan Chien, performing selections from theatre’s finest songs about love, romance, marriage, and everything between. Benefit for the Foothills Fringe Festival. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Julian Flesh and Band. New songs, old favorites, and more. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/julian-fleisher-and-band/