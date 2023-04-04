HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-05-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

GET KIDS OUT—10 a.m. to noon. Get the kids out this April vacation to explore and see the evidence of the progress of spring. Dress for the weather and plan for mud. Free and open to all. Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-mohican-farm/

ZOOMOBILE—10 a.m. Bring the kids down to see the animals presented by the Utica Zoomobile. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

GET CRAFTY—5:30 p.m. Enjoy a crafty evening painting terra cotta pots. Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com