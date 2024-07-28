HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 29

Pathfinder Village Celebrates 44 Years

BIRTHDAY—5:30 p.m. “Pathfinder’s 44th Birthday.” Featuring the magic of Chris Wheel. Free admission; cupcakes. Dinner available for purchase. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

BIRDING—8:30-10:30 a.m. “Seniors Slow Birding Walk.” Free; registration required. DOAS Sanctuary and Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur, Oneonta. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://doas.us/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken parmesan pasta in sauce, green beans, garlic bread and peanut butter cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. 607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links: The Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival.” Featuring Duo Afinado performing Brazilian Choro music. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Route 27, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1646 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552201194074 visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

