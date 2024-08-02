HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Ice Cream Social with the

Worcester Hose Company

FUNDRAISER—3-7 p.m. “Ice Cream Social and BBQ.” Worcester Hose Company, Firemen’s Hall, 36 North Church Street, Worcester. (607) 397-8032 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057652470842

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR – All day. Continues through 8/4. Kiddie tractor pull, music, open gymkhana, livestock parade of champions, livestock auction, more. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

CONSERVATION—8 a.m. to noon. “Susquehanna River Clean Up.” Led by the Cooperstown Lions Club. Registration required. Susquehanna River. Visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/susquehanna-river-clean-up-3/

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Bring the kids for crafts and fun with Miss Jen, to celebrate Zucchini Day with zucchini car races while the adults shop. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field off State Highway 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

VOLUNTEER—10 a.m. to noon. “Community Volunteer Day: Herb Transplanting.” Free. Participants will receive two potted plants of their choice to take home. Unadilla Community Farm Education Center, 5937 County Highway 18, West Edmeston. Visit https://unadillacommunityfarm.org/herbtransplanting/

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stone Carving Workshop with Tom Huff. Learn the basics of using soapstone, rasps, chisels and other hand tools to shape stone. Open to those aged 10+. Pre-registration required; fees apply. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howe’s Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

PLANETARIUM—Explore the cosmos with the staff of SUNY Oneonta. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, West Dormitory Road, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

1:30 p.m. “The Secret Lives of Stars.”

10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

WORKSOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Braided Bonding Bracelets.” Fees apply. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/braided-bonding-bracelets/

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Community Fun Day Fundraiser for the Brookfield Cemetery.” Raffle, bake sale, auction, games, face painting and more. Brookfield Town Park, Academy Road, Brookfield. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/brookfield-town-park/community-fun-day-fundraiser-for-the-brookfield-cemetery/1505856470279802/

PICNIC—Noon to 4 p.m. “2024 Oneonta Area NAACP Picnic.” Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaAreaNAACP

ARTS AND CRAFTS—1 p.m. “Sponge Painting.” Meet in the campground. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

ONEONTA HISTORY—2 p.m. “Summer Walking Tour Series: Sixth Ward.” Presented by the Oneonta History Center. Meet at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, River Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

OUTDOORS—6 p.m. “Family Olympics.” Gather a team and compete against other families in the water bucket relay, Olympic ring toss, discuss throw and more. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark/events

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “The Bad Seed,” based on the novel by William March. Not appropriate for young children. Fees apply. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 8/4. Then 8/9, 8/10 and at 2 p.m. on 8/11. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Yolanda Bush and the Coolwater Collective.” Blues, jazz and rock. Free admission; donations accepted. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 8/4. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/yolanda-bush-and-the-cool-water-collective/

