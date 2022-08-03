HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-04-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

SHAKESPEARE – 7 p.m. Enjoy a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ the classic tale of tragic young love. Cost, $18/non-member. Glimmer Globe Theater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Come enjoy music, rides, food, exhibits, and much more at the Otsego County Fair. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 469 Mill St., Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.otsegocountyfair.org

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

COMMUNITY LUNCH – 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community members are invited for a free lunch with the St. Joseph The Worker Parish, Kelly Hall, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-1682 or visit stjoseph.work

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

ARTIST TALK – 4 p.m. Local artists discuss the intriguing works contributed to the current show ‘The Setting: Of Land and Dreams.’ The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-750-9607 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Enjoy heartfelt performance by the acoustic folk duo The Brother Brothers, a pair of identical twins who have a story about everything and whose earnest songs celebrate life and its beauty. Tickets, $15/non-member. West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

CONCERT SERIES – 7 p.m. Bring the kids, a chair and some blankets for fun evening featuring a performance by Off The Record. By the bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-0680 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec