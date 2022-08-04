HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-05-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a musical exploration with band ‘Shatter on Impact’ featuring Blake Fleming, Evan Jagels, and Amar Sastry. The Star Theater, 44 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit cvartworks.org

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Come enjoy music, rides, food, exhibits, and much more at the Otsego County Fair. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 469 Mill St., Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.otsegocountyfair.org

OPEN HOUSE – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Learn about the Haudenosaunee who called this area home. Exhibit features an original Seneca log house and a reproduction Mohawk bark house with museum teachers on hand to answer questions and give insight into the enduring legacy of the Haudenosaunee and the changing landscape of Central New York. A guided tour will depart the museum kiosk at 2 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

FUNDRAISER – 4 p.m. Support museum and enjoy fun evening of Roots, Rhythm & Ale. Features the Rubber Band performing Cajun and Zydeco- flavored music with a jam-band twist. There will also be food trucks, and outdoors family fun. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Rd., Howes Cave. 518-296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

CANCELLED – THEATER – 6 p.m. Enjoy free performance of Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ by the cast at Bigger Dreams Productions. Donations appreciated. At the Bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions/ – CANCELLED

CONCERT – 6 p.m. Dance to the tunes of the Valley Rockers performing classic rock, country and funk. Food trucks will be on-site at 6, music starts at 7. VanHornesville Village Park. 315-858-2597 or visit www.vhccorp.org/news-updates-1

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Enjoy a fun social dance with the Otsego Dance Society. Will feature music by Eileen Kalfass and John Wobus with Bob Nicholson of Syracuse calling the dances. Suggested donation, $8/adult. New location at Cornfield Hall, 655 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. Visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com