HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Concert at Pathfinder Village

SUMMER CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Matt Grainger Acoustic. Free. Dinner available for purchase. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

YOUTH—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “STEAM 2.0.” Students entering 4th-7th grade are invited for a week-long immersive experience introducing them to the tenets of STEAM. Fees apply. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FOOD—4-6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Mobile Food Pantry.” Residents of the CV-S School district are invited. Intake required; free; bring reusable bags. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District, 597 County Road 54 (use Nelson Road), Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

CHAMBER—5-8 p.m. “2nd Annual Disc Golf Outing” with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Oneonta Sports Park, 132 County Highway 47, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://otsegocc.com/

RAILROAD—7 p.m. “The Little Red Caboose.” A documentary film about the most historic railroad car in America, presented by Jim Loudon. Little Red School House Community Center, 516 County Route 11, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/503131676794527/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=1954014325039581

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links: The Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival.” Giancarlo Sidoli performing classical guitar. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Route 27, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1646 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552201194074

