HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 7

Grit N’ Grace perform for Pathfinder
Village Summer Concert Series

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. The Grit & Grace Duo. High-energy blend of country, rock and dance music. Part of the Pathfinder Village Summer Concert Series. Free, concessions available for purchase. Pavilion, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://pathfindervillage.org/summer-concert-series

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon to 5 p.m. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. RedCrossBlood.org

KIDS CLAY CLASS—9-11:30 a.m. Little Smithy Clay Camp. Children aged 6-8 learn the essentials of clay construction through project-based learning. Cost, $170. Materials included. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, through August 18. The Smithy Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

BIG KIDS CLAY CLASS—Noon to 2:30 p.m. Big Smithy Clay Camp. Children aged 9-12 learn the essentials of clay construction through pottery wheel and slab construction. Cost, $170. Materials included. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, through August 18. The Smithy Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. Lauren Mettler. Indie singer-songwriter. Free; rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.

OPENING NIGHT—7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Festival presents “Rip Van Winkles” by Morris and Fuentes. Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or visit https://glimmerglass.org/

