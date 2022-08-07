HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-08-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 8

COOPERSTOWN CONCERT – 7 – 9 p.m. The Cooperstown Concert series presents the award winning Verona String Quartet and their program of hidden gems and chamber classics from Dvorak’s ‘American’ to Puccini’s ‘Crisantemi.’ Tickets, $30/adult. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownmusicfest.org

PHOTO WALK – 6 – 7:30 a.m. Take a sunrise walk by Otsego Lake with photographer Kevin Gray who will provide tips on composition, color, and more to capture a gorgeous photograph of this unique sight. Cost, $17/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

GALLERY TOUR – 5:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for after-hours tour of exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Cost, $55/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

PHOTO WALK – 6 – 7:30 a.m. Take a sunset walk through the historic village during the ‘Golden Hour’ with photographer Kevin Gray who will provide tips on composition, color, and more to capture a gorgeous photograph of this unique sight. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

CONCERT FEST – 7 p.m. Enjoy the Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival. This week is a performance by John O’Connor featuring original songs and ballads. Free. Rain or Shine. Meadow Links Golf Course, 476 Co. Rd. 27, Richfield Springs. 315-858-1646 or visit www.meadowlinks.com/#5_News-and-Events