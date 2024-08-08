Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Crafty Friday in Worcester

ARTS AND CRAFTS—3:30 p.m. “Craft Friday: Origami Crane.” Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. Yoga class followed by Reiki. All welcome. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/ 

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. Grab and go lunches for adults available. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Presented by Catholic Charities and First United Presbyterian Church of Oneonta in Neahwa Park, Oneonta. nyconnects@otsegocounty.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

FOOD SERVICE—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Lunch Program for Kids.” Sandwiches, fruits, vegetables and milk from the National Summer Food Service Program. Held Monday through Friday through August 23 at two locations: Greater Plains Pool, 51 West End Avenue, Oneonta; Wilber Park Pool, Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta.  Visit https://www.facebook.com/HCOCOTSEGO

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pulled pork, baked beans, broccoli and brownies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHILDREN—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Staff read age-appropriate books for children 18 months through age 7. Homeschoolers welcome. Themed take-home craft available. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Held Fridays through August. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

FUNDRAISER—12:30-8 p.m. “Robert B. Schlather Susquehanna SPCA Golf Tournament.” Registration required; fees apply. Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive, Oneonta. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/

PRESENTATION—1 p.m. “Pollinators.” Learn about pollinators and make a pollinator house with guest presenter Miss Skylar from the Girl Scouts of the USA. All ages welcome. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bon fire. This week featuring Fabulous Mojo’s. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “The Bad Seed,” based on the novel by William March. Not appropriate for young children. Fees apply. Also showing 8/10 and at 2 p.m. on 8/11. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Also showing at 3 and 7:30 on 8/10 and at 5 p.m. on 8/11. Free admission, donations accepted. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 8/4. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/an-iliad/go Blues Association at East Park in downtown Norwich. Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org

