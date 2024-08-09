HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Art by the Lake Returns

ART BY THE LAKE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Market celebrating artists and their works inspired by our region and its beauty. Held on the Lawn, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/class/art-by-the-lake-3

YARD SALES—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Schenevus-Maryland Lawn Sale Days.” Stop for a hamburger, hot dog, ice cream and more with the Schenevus Fire Auxiliary at the Firehouse, 40 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9017 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/809819789113664?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=5883290945099831

SALE—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ‘West End and West Oneonta Garage Sale.” Presented by Destination Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

LAKE ASSOCIATION—8:30-11 a.m. “2024 Annual Gathering” of the Otsego Lake Association. State of Otsego Lake update, including water quality, fish, no-wake buoys, HABs and more. Free, open to the public. Otsego Sailing Club, 5992 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegolakeassociation.org/

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; drawing at 1:15 p.m. “East Worcester Fire Department Chinese Auction.” 106 Brooker Hollow Road, East Worcester. eastworcesterfd@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Firepolice1/

CONSERVATION—9 a.m. to noon. “Paddle and Pull: Goodyear Lake.” Registration required; water craft available for rent or bring your own. Meet at New York State Fishing Access Site, Portlandville. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar

CAR SHOW—9 a.m. East Worcester Dog Days. Car show, Jim Jam’s Pizza, Chinese auction and more. Car show trophies at 3 p.m. Proceeds to East Worcester Fire Department. Jemz Collision and Customs, 106 Brooker Hollow Road, East Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1548308176010040/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field off State Highway 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

PRESENTATION—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Celebrate Native America.” A special presentation of Haudenosaunee history and performance of traditional social dance. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Summer Fun Shopping Extravaganza.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

PLANETARIUM—Explore the cosmos with the staff of SUNY Oneonta. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, West Dormitory Road, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

1:30 p.m. “The Secret Lives of Stars.”

ANNIVERSARY—11 a.m. “75th Anniversary Celebration.” Food, DJ, Roundhouse Rockers, bounce houses, cornhole tournament, car show, vendors, more. Mount Vision Fire Department, 113 Field Cross Road, Mount Vision. (607) 433-0997 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment

RECEPTION—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Art Reception: Judith Jaquith.” Meet the artist, view the artwork and enjoy refreshments. Free; all welcome. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FESTIVAL—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Medieval Renaissance Fair.” Admission fees. Continues 8/11. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 774-0134 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/home.html

BENEFIT—Noon to gone. “Friends of the Feral Benefit Chicken BBQ.” Fees apply. Includes drawing for prizes and raffle. Help humanely address Otsego County’s wild feral cat proliferation problem. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 242-4734or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

THEATRE—3 and 7:30 p.m. “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 8/11. Free admission, donations accepted. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 8/4. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/an-iliad/

CHICKEN BBQ—4:30 p.m. “Chicken Barbecue at Pierstown Grange.” Eat in or take out. No drive through. Fees apply. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown.

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. Community Potluck. Bring a dish to share. Good food, games (sometimes!) and always good fellowship. Everyone is welcome. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Route 26, Fly Creek.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “The Bad Seed,” based on the novel by William March. Not appropriate for young children. Fees apply. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 8/11. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Unheard Of: A Concert of Spanking New Electronic and Mixed Media Music.” World premieres of electronic music by Patrick Rost, Barbara Siesel, Thad Wheeler and others. Admission fee. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010. https://dunderberggallery.com/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “The Visionary Dance Festival.” Innovative dance and music at The Visionary, 2381 State Highway 205, Mount Vision. (607) 638-5119 or visit https://www.upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news

FILM—8 p.m. “Wall•E.” Presented by the Village Library of Cooperstown at Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

