HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-11-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

CAR SHOW – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cruise-in car show featuring muscle cars, restored classics, and street rods. Show will include an award for the Best In Show as well as a Name The Flavor contest for a new ice cream flavor. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Rd., Edmeston. 607-965-8377 or visit pathfindervillage.org

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

ART CLUB – 1 p.m. Bring art to share and the materials to make your art with the group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

GALLERY TOUR – 5:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for after-hours tour of exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Cost, $55/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

FILM SCREENING – 6 p.m. Learn about the positive effect of refugees on a community with the Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition in screening of film, ‘Utica: The Last Refuge.’ Free, open to the public. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit refugeotsego.org

RABIES CLINIC – 6 – 8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination from Dr. Hansen for cats, dogs, ferrets. All cats and dogs are required to be vaccinated. Bring your pets vaccine certificate for them to receive a booster. Provided by Otsego County Department of Health, at Small Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-547-4230 or visit hotsegocounty.com/departments/health_department/index.php

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy presentation by poets Meg Kearney & Stacey Lawrence. Free, suggested donation $3. Registration required. Presented online by Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp/

SHAKESPEARE – 7 p.m. Enjoy a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ the classic tale of tragic young love. Cost, $18/non-member. Glimmer Globe Theater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

CONCERT SERIES – 7 p.m. Bring the kids, a chair and some blankets for fun evening featuring a performance by The Country Express band. By the bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-0680 or visit facebook.com/oneontarec

OUTDOOR MOVIE – 9 – 11 p.m. The whole family is invited to enjoy a movie on the big screen. This week will feature ‘Family Camp.’ Bring blankets, chairs, snacks, and more to get comfortable and enjoy the movie. Movie will move to the community room if there is inclement weather. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter