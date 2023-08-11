HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

VARIETY SHOW – 7-10 p.m. “The 2023 Cherry Valley Variety Show.” An all-star night of musical theater, jazz and comedy. Tickets, $15. The Star Theatre, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. Second Saturday Community Dinner at the Fly Creek UMC. Bring a dish to pass. Guaranteed good company. Possibly fun games, definitely fellowship and good food. Everyone is welcome! 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats, and hand-made crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester.

FIELD DAYS – 9 a.m.to dusk. Fun events, from a tractor pull to live music to fireworks, in support of the Hartwick Fire Department Co. #1. Free entry. Wells Avenue, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hartwickfireco1

EXHIBITION—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,” featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Free admission. Also open daily by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

SOCIAL DANCERS—11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Performance by the Allegany River Indian Dancers, one of the best known Native dance groups in the U.S. and Canada. Admission, $8/adult. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

BLOCK PARTY – Noon to 4 p.m. “Welcome Home Block Party.” Meet local organizations and neighbors, enjoy Caribbean cuisine, and shop local vendors and artists. Corner of Dietz and Main streets, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “Cox & Box: A Musical Comedy,” presented by The Templeton Players. A silly musical farce in which a conniving landlord tricks Mr. Cox and Mr. Box into sharing the same apartment. How long can the scheme last before chaos ensues? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

TRAIN ROBBERY—Noon. Action-packed ride featuring shootouts, period costumes and fun for the whole family. Tickets, $25/adult. Reservations required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit https://www.lrhs.com/

TRAIN RIDES—1 p.m. Nature discovery and appreciation on the “Mink Creek Local” over railway bridges and into the “Great Cedar Swamp.” Learn the history of the local railway built in 1868. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

MUSIC ON MAIN—1-3 p.m. Heaven’s Back Door. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/downtown-music/

CAR SHOW – 2-5 p.m. “2nd Annual Electric Vehicle Car Show.” Free, open to the public. Husky Park, Hartwick. To register your electric vehicle, call (607) 293-6654 or visit conservation@hartwickny.gov

RIBBON CUTTING – 4-5 p.m. Grand opening of DOSHA, 76 Main Street, Oneonta.

CONCERT – 4 p.m. Two-part show featuring “The Medicine Singers.” Tickets, $35. Concessions available at 3:30. West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://westkc.org/

ART BAZAAR – 5-9 p.m. “By Alley Light Art Bazaar.” The first nighttime art market in Oneonta. Dietz Alley (behind the Oneonta Historical Society), Oneonta.

EPICUREAN DINNER—6-10 p.m. Dinner followed by exclusive paired tasting menu presented by guest chef Tony Reynolds, executive chef at The Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel and Spa (Mobile, AL) and Richard Rainey, managing partner at Forge Cellars (Burdett, NY). Part of the Epicurean Series. Reservations required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. “The Gin Game.” Tragi-comedy presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Admission, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the civil war, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/

DANCE FESTIVAL – 8 p.m. “The Visionary Dance Festival,” featuring grammy-award winning musician and arranger Johnny Butler. The Visionary Stage for New and Explorative Art, 2381 State Highway 205, Mount Vision. (607) 638-5119 or visit https://www.upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news