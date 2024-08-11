HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 12

Summer Music Fest at the Golf Course

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links: The Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival.” The Island Hoppers, a Caribbean steel drum quartet. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Route 27, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1646 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552201194074

EXERCISE—9-10 a.m. Exercise class designed for seniors, but all are welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

YOUTH—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “mini STEAM’rs” Children aged 4-6 are introduced to the core subjects of STEAM in a digestible, fun manner. Fees apply. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

YOUTH—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Coding Camp.” Drop-off program for children in grades 1-5. Participants must bring a bag lunch; snacks provided. Fees apply; registration required. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-8543 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning

LITERARY WORKSHOP—9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Stars & Cloud & Winds.” Children aged 6-14 learn about different kinds of clouds, measure the wind, make star charts, write limericks, more. Fees apply, registration required. Continues through 8/16. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church Street, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit https://brighthillpress.org/event/summer-3-stars-cloud-winds/

ART CAMP—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Camp Create.” Held 8/12 through 8/21. Children aged 6-13 explore their artistic talents in a fun and supportive environment. Enroll for 1 day or all 6. Fees apply. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/camp-create-2/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and chocolate chip cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—2:30-6:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

SUMMER CONCERT—5 p.m. Crushing Midnight Duo. Free. Dinner available for purchase. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

SEMINAR—7 p.m. “Introducing the 4Ms Framework for an Age Friendly Health System.” Also held 10/14. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. Visit https://www.facebook.com/butternutvalleygrange

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Memorial Chamber Music Concert.” Featuring musicians from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra. Free. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/PierstownGrange

