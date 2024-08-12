HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Auditions for Local Production of

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

AUDITION—6-8:30 p.m. Catskill Community Players hold auditions for “Murder on the Orient Express.” Performances on 11/1 and 11/2 at 7:30 and 11/3 at 2 p.m. at the Wieting Theatre. Auditions held at First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 383-3751 or visit https://catskillplayers.org/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Hebbard’s in Franklin. Contact hike leader Ruth Schaeffer at (607) 988-7036 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is lasagna, tossed salad, garlic knots and Mandarin oranges. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food truck opens at 6. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series.” 2 Of Us. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. (607) 322-4068 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-2/

CRAFT —7 p.m. “Interpreter Discussion: Fiber Arts/Traditional Fiber Dyeing with Natural Dyes.” Presented online via Zoom. Free with suggested donation. Registration required. The Farmer’s Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/live-zoom-interpreter-discussion-fiber-arts/

