HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

MUSIC FEST—7 p.m. Caroga Arts Ensemble: A String Serenade. The hometown heroes of the Caroga Arts Ensemble return to CSMF for a summer string extravaganza, showcasing works spanning a variety of sounds and emotions from around the globe. Part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival 25th anniversary season. $30, adults; $15, students under 18. Purchase tickets in advance at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org. Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown.

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment, water, and be aware of level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Clark Tower, Cooperstown. Contact hike leader Barbara LaCorte at (805) 455-7168 or visit https://susqadk.org/

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Local farmers and artisans, plus live music, every Tuesday afternoon through September. . Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit cooperstownfarmersmarket.org

KIDS’ ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

TEEN PAINTING CLASS—4-6 p.m. “Fundamental Painting Elements and Techniques.” Sign up for one or more sessions. Held Tuesdays and Thursday’s through August 17. Some drawing experience suggested. Part of the Summer Arts Program for Teens. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Pre-register at canoneonta.org/summer-arts-program-teens.

T ZONE—Tuesdays & Thursdays 4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun drop in sessions. Newspaper & charcoal are provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 607-214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/

ONEONTA HISTORY—6-8 p.m. “Let’s Talk Oneonta Baseball.” Final installment of the series. Local baseball fans share their stories of Oneonta baseball history, featuring special guest Gary Laing, owner of the Oneonta Outlaws. Free, open to the public. Popcorn and peanuts will be served in true ballpark fashion. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for this quiet time to work on art with likeminded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

AUDITIONS—6:30 p.m. Catskill Community Players is seeking performers for four roles, females age 50-70, in “The Savannah Sipping Society.” All experience levels welcome. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. info@catskillplayers.org or visit http://catskillplayers.org/

LAKEFRONT CONCERT—6:30 p.m. Cooperstown Community Band. New and old tunes in the Big Band-era style. Historic Bandstand, Lake Front Park, Cooperstown.

